A Broke Man will Project His Insecurities on You – Sonia Morales

Ik Ogbonna’s ex-wife, Sonia Morales has stated emphatically that she cannot date a broke man, citing her reasons.

The mum of one during a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram was asked the question and she responded with a huge ‘No’.

In answering the question, Sonia Morales shared that the better question would have been; ‘can a broke man date me?’

She went on to state that broke men and people who are generally not happy with their station in life, project their insecurities on their partners at every given time and in every situation and that’s something that doesn’t work for her at all.

