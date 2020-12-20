A Broke Man will Project His Insecurities on You – Sonia Morales

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on A Broke Man will Project His Insecurities on You – Sonia Morales

Ik Ogbonna’s ex-wife, Sonia Morales has stated emphatically that she cannot date a broke man, citing her reasons.

The mum of one during a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram was asked the question and she responded with a huge ‘No’.

In answering the question, Sonia Morales shared that the better question would have been; ‘can a broke man date me?’

She went on to state that broke men and people who are generally not happy with their station in life, project their insecurities on their partners at every given time and in every situation and that’s something that doesn’t work for her at all.

,

Related Posts

Afrocandy Alleges JT Tom West was Shot and Killed On Film Set

December 20, 2020

Davido’s Manager, Asa Asika Slams Cynthia Morgan, Says She’s Chasing Clout

December 20, 2020

Mariah Carey Drags Fan Over Ornament Inspired by Her: ‘Not Approved’

December 20, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply