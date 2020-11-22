9ice Issues Public Apology to His Wife Following Cheating Scandal

Abolore Akande aka 9ice has taken to social media to issue a public apology to his wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala, following his recent cheating scandal.

A few days ago, a video of the ‘Gongi Aso’ crooner with a mystery lady with whom he was caught romancing went viral and this had led to brewing crisis in his marriage.

In the new video making the rounds now, 9ice apologised to his wife for the embarrassment and called on fans and friends to help him beg his Mrs of barely one year for forgiveness.

A lot of celebrities have tak n up the cause and have been tagging Sunkanmi Ajala on different social media posts asking that she forgives her errant husband.

See video of 9ice’s apology below.

