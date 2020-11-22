9ice Dragged for Bullying and Emotionally Manipulating His Wife on Social Media

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on 9ice Dragged for Bullying and Emotionally Manipulating His Wife on Social Media

9ice dropped a video yesterday in which he told fans to beg his wife to take him back, and this was after a video surfaced showing his blatant philandering.

The shocking cheating video came a few weeks before his first year wedding anniversary to new wife, Olasunkami Ajala. Rather than apologise to his wife for his actions privately, he released a video asking fans to “help me beg my wife.”

As expected, folks began to troll the woman on her social media, with many tagging her business page, bullying her with supposed apology. And this has riled discerning folks, who have taken to their social media to call out 9ice for emotionally manipulating and bullying the woman.

See the reactions:

,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan’s Unpublished Lyrics and Papers Sell for $495K at Auction

November 22, 2020

It’s Davido’s Big 28 and and Chioma is Happy

November 21, 2020

Vee Bags Endorsement Deal with Skincare Brand, Gleam Skincare

November 21, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply