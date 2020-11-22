9ice Dragged for Bullying and Emotionally Manipulating His Wife on Social Media

9ice dropped a video yesterday in which he told fans to beg his wife to take him back, and this was after a video surfaced showing his blatant philandering.

The shocking cheating video came a few weeks before his first year wedding anniversary to new wife, Olasunkami Ajala. Rather than apologise to his wife for his actions privately, he released a video asking fans to “help me beg my wife.”

Why 9ice put this kind music? 😭 pic.twitter.com/l9X9mI1jcH — Chief. (@BadmanSophss) November 21, 2020

As expected, folks began to troll the woman on her social media, with many tagging her business page, bullying her with supposed apology. And this has riled discerning folks, who have taken to their social media to call out 9ice for emotionally manipulating and bullying the woman.

See the reactions:

What stuck out to me immediately I watched a that 9ice’s video is how it was all about him and how he feels.

That’s how selfish people can be. He doesn’t deserve her at all. — Moe (@Mochievous) November 21, 2020

The emotional manipulation and gaslighting 9ice is doing. Counting on the support of the very patriarchal society we live in to emotionally blackmail his wife into forgiveness. A1 in toxicity. — Wine (@RedWhinee) November 21, 2020

9ice scandal came out 2-3 days ago. And 2 days ago he promoted his new song saying people should promote it the same way they are promoting his scandal. Two days later he is manipulating his wife and society. — PeterRock: webDesign + UI/UX (@PeterROCK_) November 21, 2020

This 9ice thing is disgusting because people are tagging the woman’s business page to apologize m. They’d most likely bombard her dm’s with bullshit and she won’t be able to reply business dms. It is not enough that you cheated, you also want to spoil somebody’s market. — Chidinma (@ChidinmaNnoli_) November 21, 2020

This thing 9ice is doing is manipulation. Public apology so society will forgive him on behalf of his wife & compel her to forgive him too. Especially the elderly and traditional adults that follow her. It's very manipulative, all under the guise of caring for his family. — Elon Mosque (@That_IjebuBadoo) November 21, 2020

Do you know how manipulating that 9ice’s apology is? The wife will look like the devil if she doesn’t accept it. — THE ADA OWERRI (@TheAdaaa) November 21, 2020

