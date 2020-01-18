9ice Celebrates His 40th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Happy birthday to 9ice!

The singer has turned 40, and to celebrate this feat, he took to his Instagram to share stunning new photos of himself and a caption in which he thanked his mum for giving birth to him.

He said:

Thanks to my mum for giving birth to me. Never regretted coming to the world through her! Thanks to my dad for just not the sperm but the advice, the time, the commitment and the prayers. Thanks to my wife for always waking me up with prayers not for her but for me. We all need more prayers.

Check out the post below:

