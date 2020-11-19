9ice Caught on Camera with Mystery Woman Months After Society Wedding

Abolore Akande aka 9ice was caught on camera with a mystery woman a few weeks shy of his first year wedding anniversary to new wife, Olasunkami Ajala.

The singer and politician who wedded Sunkanmi on 26th December, 2019 while still married to another woman based in the United States, seems to be preparing to take in a third wife.

Popular Instagram blog, Gist Lovers Blog shared a video of 9ice and his new woman engaged in the act of romance. He was seen caressing the body of his mystery babe and also planting a kiss on her.

See video of 9ice and his new woman below.

