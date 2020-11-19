9ice Caught on Camera with Mystery Woman Months After Society Wedding

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on 9ice Caught on Camera with Mystery Woman Months After Society Wedding

Abolore Akande aka 9ice was caught on camera with a mystery woman a few weeks shy of his first year wedding anniversary to new wife, Olasunkami Ajala.

The singer and politician who wedded Sunkanmi on 26th December, 2019 while still married to another woman based in the United States, seems to be preparing to take in a third wife.

Popular Instagram blog, Gist Lovers Blog shared a video of 9ice and his new woman engaged in the act of romance. He was seen caressing the body of his mystery babe and also planting a kiss on her.

See video of 9ice and his new woman below.

,

Related Posts

Paul Okoye Blasts Twin Brother’s Wife, Lola Okoye Following Her Birthday Message

November 19, 2020

Kirk Franklin Isn’t Down for DJ Luke Nasty’s Sampling of Melodies From Heaven

November 19, 2020

Skai Jackson Trolls Donald Trump After Her Elimination from DWTS

November 19, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply