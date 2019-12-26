9ice and Fiancée, Olasunkanmi Ajala Release Stunning Pre-Wedding Photos

9ice and his fiancée, Olasunkanmi Ajala, are set to become officially a couple.

The veteran singer took to Instagram to share a heartwarming caption about how far they have both come. And Ajala shared their stunning new photos.

He wrote:

The Winning Team
My long time Dream.
Happy U agreed to Embark on this journey with me.
Damaged Goods
Turned Aging Truth
Pure Through You And You
Olasunkanmi Akande. #countdowntoforever #beautyand9ice

Ajala is a mother to his 5-year-old daughter, Michelle, and she took to Instagram to share beautiful pre-wedding photos ahead of their big day.

Check out the photos below.

