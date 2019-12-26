9ice and his fiancée, Olasunkanmi Ajala, are set to become officially a couple.

The veteran singer took to Instagram to share a heartwarming caption about how far they have both come. And Ajala shared their stunning new photos.

He wrote:

The Winning Team

My long time Dream.

Happy U agreed to Embark on this journey with me.

Damaged Goods

Turned Aging Truth

Pure Through You And You

Olasunkanmi Akande. #countdowntoforever #beautyand9ice

Ajala is a mother to his 5-year-old daughter, Michelle, and she took to Instagram to share beautiful pre-wedding photos ahead of their big day.

Check out the photos below.