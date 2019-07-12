‘98m Nigerians Living in Multidimensional Poverty’ – UN

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says about 98 million Nigerians are living in multidimensional poverty.

Multidimensional poverty is the measure of lack which encompasses the various deprivations experienced by poor people in their daily lives – such as poor health, lack of education, inadequate living standards, disempowerment, poor quality of work, the threat of violence, and living in areas that are environmentally hazardous, among others.

The new report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI) shows that labelling countries — or even households — as rich and poor is an oversimplification.

“For instance, in Nigeria, even though the national average shows that around 50% of Nigeria are multidimensionally poor, state and local government levels will reveal a completely different scenario – higher or even lower levels,” UNDP said via a press statement.

According to the UN report, 46 percent of Nigerians are poor, when poverty is measured based on income.

However, when other dimensions are considered, more than 50 percent of the country are poor.

The report says of the 1.3 billion people who are multidimensionally poor, more than two-thirds of them—886 million—live in middle-income countries.

Out of the 10 selected countries — including Nigeria — for which changes over time were analysed, India and Cambodia reduced their MPI values the fastest—and they did not leave the poorest groups behind.