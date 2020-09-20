Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s election, is currently leading Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with over 50,000 votes.

Out of the results of 11 local government areas declared so far by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obaseki secured victory across eight, leaving his opponent with three.

See a list of the results declared at local government collation centres.

Igueben

PDP: 7,870

APC: 5,199

Esan central

PDP: 10,964

APC: 6,719

Esan north-east

PDP: 13,579

APC: 6,559

Esan south-east

PDP: 10,565

APC: 9,237

Ikpoba Okha

PDP: 41,030

APC: 18,218

Owan east

PDP: 14,762

APC: 19,295

Etsako west

PDP 17,959

APC 26,140

Egor

PDP: 27, 621

APC: 10, 202

Esan west

PDP – 17,433

APC – 7,189

Uhunmwonde

PDP: 10,022

APC: 5,972

Etsako east

PDP: 10,668

APC: 17,011

TOTAL

PDP: 182,473

APC: 131,741

Margin: 50,732

Results are still trickling in…

