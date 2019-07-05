9 Nigerians Killed in Libyan Migrant Centre Blast

Nine Nigerians were among those killed during an airstrike on a migration detention centre in Tripoli, Libya.

A total of forty-four people were killed in the unfortunate incident that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, sparking criticism from across the globe.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday condemned the airstrike and described it as “inhuman, wicked and callous attack on helpless and defenceless people”.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, condoled with the families of the nine Nigerians involved.

In a statement, she said it was disheartening that nine Nigerians have been identified as victims in the unfortunate incident.

According to Abdurahman Balogun, the commission’s media aide, Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa said it was regrettable that migrants survived a treacherous journey only to be killed in someone else’s war in Libya.

She said it was painful that the affected Nigerians, who were due to be airlifted back to Nigeria, were cut down in their prime.

The NIDCOM boss reiterated calls for Nigerians especially the youths to shun movement into hostile countries, and if they must travel, go legally with a legitimate mission to those countries.

The statement reads: “At least 44 people were reportedly killed including nine Nigerians at a detention center in Tajoura, east of Tripoli in Libya, Wednesday morning through an airstrike attack.

“It was learnt that some of those killed had been profiled to leave the country in the coming days. “In addition to those killed, IOM said that more than 180 others staying in the same detention center were registered to return to their home countries through the U.N. agency’s voluntary migrant return program, which helps arrange their documents and transport.”