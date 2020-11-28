9 nabbed over killing of APC Chairman

Nine people have been arrested over the killing of the Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Phillip Shekwo.

This was disclosed Friday by Governor Abdullahi Sule while hosting members of the Trade Union Congress in Lafia, the state capital.

He noted that the arrest is a result of intensified combing of the routes followed by the perpetrators.

“For the past four days, the combined military operations have been trailing the routes where they believe those who killed our Chairman followed. They have been combing the place,” Governor Sule said.

“I am happy to inform you that the people we were suspecting, so far anyway, nine people have been arrested and are being interrogated in connection to the killing of our Chairman.”

According to the governor, combined military operations killed three people in connection to the killing at the Loko development area of the state, adding that four AK-47 rifles were also recovered.

“More important than that, around 3 am this morning, the combined operations followed some of these people around Loko and they killed 3 of them, after killing them they recovered four AK47 rifles from them, we are hoping and praying that it is the same people who carried out this exercise”.

Gov Sule also reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the security situation in the state.

This comes five days after the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, in the state told Channels Television that Shekwo who was earlier kidnapped at his residence on Saturday was found dead.

The police boss said the body of the deceased was found not far from his house in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, and has been evacuated to the Dalhatu Araf specialist hospital.

