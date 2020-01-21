9 killed as female suicide bomber strikes

Nine civilians died in western Chad after a female suicide bomber detonated her explosives in an area targeted in the past by jihadist group Boko Haram, the army and officials said on Monday.

Chad is one of the countries struggling with the jihadist violence that has spilled over from Nigeria’s decades-long Islamist insurgency.

The attack took place overnight Sunday in the village of Kaiga Kindjiria.

“A suicide bomber blew herself up yesterday in Kaiga Kindjiria, killing nine people, two women and seven men,” an army source told AFP.

The toll was confirmed by Chadian army spokesman Colonel Azem Bermandoa.

“It is Boko Haram, There is no doubt,” the spokesman said.

Kaiga-Kindjiria, a village of about 7,000 people, is located near the vast Lake Chad region where militants hide out among islets and marshlands to launch attacks on Cameroon, Chad, Nigeria and Niger.

In August, a suicide bomber killed five civilians and a soldier in the same village.

Militants also killed four Chadian villagers and kidnapped four women near Lake Chad earlier this month.

The suicide attack in western Chad came as French Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly visited the Chad capital N’Djamena, where she met her Chadian counterpart on Monday morning.

The Boko Haram jihadist conflict in northeast Nigeria has killed 35,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes as well as spilling over its borders.