80-yr-old woman kidnapped in Bayelsa

An 80-year-old woman has been kidnapped by some gunmen in Agudama-Ekpetiama, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Mrs Beauty Nimiyigha, 80, was reportedly abducted around 11: 40pm on Thursday.

The gunmen were said to have bundled their victim into a Pathfinder Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) but later abandoned the car and escaped with their victim into the creeks.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Butswat Asinim confirmed the development and said the police had begun a manhunt to arrest the kidnappers and secure the victim’s release.

He said:

“On 5/3/2020 at about 2340 hours, five unknown gunmen went to Agudama Ekpetiama Community, Yenagoa Local Government Area, in a Pathfinder Jeep without Registration Number, Kidnapped one Mrs Beauty Nimiyigha 80 years, abandoned the Jeep and escaped into the Creek.

“The Command has launched manhunt on the kidnappers and to rescue the victim. Investigation is ongoing.”