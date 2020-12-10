8 Years Later, Stephanie Coker is Tired of The Fake Accent Narrative

Stephanie Coker has about had enough with trolls who still think that she’s faking her British accent.

The media personality and content creator took to Instagram to note her frustration with the persistent situation.

Stephanie Coker who relocated back to Nigeria some eight years ago, wonders why people think that she would fake her accent despite living in the UK all her life.

The mother of one shared a DM from one of the trolls and disclosed that moving on, she wouldn’t hesitate to block such people from her social media accounts.

