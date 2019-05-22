8 Trapped in Onitsha Building Collapse

No fewer than eight people were trapped in a four storey building under construction that collapsed in Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at about 2pm at Ezenwa street by Ogaluonye Junction in Onitsha North council, Daily Trust writes.

An eyewitness told journalists that eight people were trapped in rubble, adding that seven are labourers and one site Engineer. He added that two have been rescued and the remaining six were still trapped under the rubble.

Sympathizers and pass-by who besieged the scene of the incident were seen making frantic efforts to rescue the remaining six as at the time of filling this report.

Speaking about the incident, the Chairman, Red Cross Society in Anambra State, Prof. Peter Katchy said the rescued people have been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“One of the persons rescued by Red Cross is at the intensive care at Holy Rosary Hospital Waterside Onitsha, while another is at General Hospital Onitsha.

“Four are still trapped under the debris of the collapsed building, including the Site Engineer. The Excavator and an Earth Moving Vehicle have just arrived now,” he said.