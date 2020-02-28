8 nabbed for attempted murder of PDP spokesman

Eight men accused of plotting to kill Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Diran Odeyemi were on Thursday arraigned before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court, Osun State.

The defendants, who were arraigned on five counts of attempted murder, assault and breach of public peace appeared before Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara and were subsequently remanded in correctional centre pending ruling on the application for their bail.

The prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun, told the court that Olaniyan Jelili, Awotunde Nureni, Nurudeen Taoheed, Tiamiyu Olamide, Zacchaeus Awosogba, Onikola Adekunle, Rasaki Lawal, and Adebisi Aditu, attacked Odeyemi in the premises of PDP secretariat and attempted to kill him.

Olusegun told the court that the defendants and others yet to be arrested, on February 10, 2020, at PDP Secretariat Osogbo conspired among themselves to commit a felony with attempted murder, assault occasioning harm, assault and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

He also explained that the defendants unlawfully attempted to kill one Diran Odeyemi by hitting him with sticks on his head, as well as one Akin Adeyi, who he said was hit with fist blows and slaps.

He added that the offences committed contravened Sections 516, 320(1), 355, 351and 249(d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

After listening to their plea, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges pressed against them.

Sina Adeniran, who appeared alongside Nurudeen Kareem for the defendants, made an oral application for their bail.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the application, saying the defendants may jump bail if granted by the court.

Ruling on the application, Magistrate Ayilara ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ilesha Correctional Centre, before adjourning the case to Friday, March 6.