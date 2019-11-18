8 killed in Lokoja tanker blast

No fewer than eight persons have been confirmed dead in a ghastly accident involving a fuel tanker and other vehicles in the early hours of Monday in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Seven others also sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident that involved a petrol laden truck, three cars, four tricycles, a bus and two motorcycles.

The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Emmanuel Abe, confirmed the accident, saying the crash happened at about 8.50 a.m. at Felele along Lokoja-Abuja road.

According to him, the accident was caused by brake failure of a petrol-laden DAF truck with Jigawa registration number – JEG141XA.

He said that the truck ran into four tricycles, two motorcycles, three cars and a bus, killing eight persons on the spot.

He said that 17 people were involved in the accident, saying that the injured and the corpses were taken to the Federal Medical Centre and the State Specialist Hospital, both in Lokoja.