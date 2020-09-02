8 killed in Kebbi canoe mishap

At least eight people including women and children were drowned after the capsizing of a canoe at Tungar-Gegero in the Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Alhaji Sani Dododo, the Chairman, Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), disclosed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

He said: “Just yesterday at about 10:30 a.m. there was an incident at Tungar-Gegero in Jega Local Government Area, where eight people lost their lives to canoe mishap.

“Women and children about 10 of them were on board with only one operator, a middle-aged man and he was trying to transport the people to a naming ceremony.

“They have started the journey and crossed to the other bank of the stream successfully, but on their way back the canoe capsized and all the occupants were drowned in the water.”

Dododo, however, said that the operator was able to save two women, adding that the remaining eight including children were all drowned in the water.

He said that the agency was able to recover four corpses comprising three adults and a baby girl, adding that search for the remaining bodies was still on.

“We are making frantic efforts to recover the remaining corpses, I have spoken to Sarkin Kafin Jega, who is the District Head of the area as well as the Council Chairman, Jega Local Government Area.

“In line with this, professional traditional fishermen have already been mobilized to search for the remaining bodies.

“They have started from that Tungar-Gegeru down to Kimba to Jega bridge to Mungadi because all these places are in the same terrain of the water.

“Normally, if there is this kind of capsizing, you cannot find the bodies in the same place a day after, but such bodies may be recovered far away from the scene of the accident,” he said.

Dododo assured that all effort will be made to recover the corpses while condoling with the families of the victims.

