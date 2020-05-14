8 killed as suspected herdsmen raid Kaduna villages again

The bloodletting in Southern Kaduna continued Wednesday after gunmen hit three villages in Kajuru local government area of the state killing at least eight persons.

The affected communities in the fresh wave of attacks are Idanu, Makyali and Bakin- Kogi.

Sources say several houses and farmlands were burnt down during the attack.

The latest attack comes less than 24 hours after 15 people were killed and five others injured at Gonna-Rogo village also in Kajuru local government after a brutal attack by suspected herdsmen.

Although the Kaduna state police command is yet to confirm the latest attack, an indigene of the local government told ChannelsTV that the gunmen numbering over a hundred invaded the villages and started shooting sporadically at people’s houses

According to the source, the attacks on Bakin Kogi and Idanu reportedly took place on Tuesday at about 7pm on Tuesday while that of the Makyali community happened at about 7am on Wednesday.

Following the fresh attack, residents of the three communities are said to have fled to other neighbouring villages due to fear of being killed by the gunmen.

The state government has yet to issue a statement on the attack, even as neighbouring villages stay as sitting ducks.

Many have questioned the audacity of carrying out such devastating attacks with a total lockdown in place in the state following the coronavirus pandemic.

