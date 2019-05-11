8 Killed as Gunmen Raid Taraba Communities

No fewer than eight persons were killed while many sustained injuries in an attack on Jekun-Hou community in Ardo-Kola local government area of Taraba State.

Cyriacus Kamai, a reverend father, reportedly said the armed men, suspected to be herdsmen, attacked the village around sunset, shooting indiscriminately.

Kamai, who could not hide his dismay with the unfortunate circumstance said since Monday this week when Murbai community was attacked and five villagers killed, there has been palpable tension in Kona Garu, Surbai, Janibanbur and Jekun-hou villages before the attack following threats by the suspects to attack them.

He said due to tension, they only succeeded in burying one of the eight dead bodies.

Kamai said residents of Jenibanbur community have fled their homes to take refuge in other villages because of a threat to attack them tonight, adding that no security operative had been sent to douse the tension in the area.

Meanwhile, a reprisal attack was said to have happened at a market in Mayo Dasa community, with one person killed.

Residents are still scampering away from the villages for fear of further attacks.