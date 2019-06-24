8 Injured in Another Lagos Building Collapse

At least eight people have been reportedly injured after a one-storey building collapsed in the Oshodi area of Lagos State Sunday.

The building is said to have collapsed at No 35, Adesanya Street, Mafoluku area of the Oshodi-Isolo local government area.

According to ChannelsTV, Oke Osanyintolu, director-general of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed that no life was lost while eight persons sustained injuries.

LASEMA also took to its Twitter account to disclose that two people were trapped and rescued when the building went down.

“SITUATION REPORT ON THE COLLAPSED BUILDING AT 35, ADESANYA STREET, MAFOLUKU OSHODI a storey building at the address suddenly came down with two people said to be trapped and rescued and taken to a nearby hospital by neighbours before the arrival of the Agency’s LRT,” it tweeted.

“The building was undergoing illegal renovation before it collapsed this morning. There is an urgent need for complete demolition of the building before it causes any further disaster.”