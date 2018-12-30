Accident

8 Feared Killed as Vehicles Plunge into River in Delta

At least eight people were said to have been killed on Saturday when two vehicles reportedly plunged into the Ekpan River in Delta State, south-south Nigeria.

Eyewitnesses report that the incident which involved a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a commercial mini-bus occurred in the morning at Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

It is understood that the SUV rammed into the bus along the NPA Expressway, although it remains unclear whether it was one of the vehicles or both them that plunged into the river.

The vehicles which were both conveying passengers were said to be heading towards Effurun Roundabouts from Warri.

The Delta State Police Command has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident, saying details remained sketchy.

