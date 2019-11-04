8 Boko Haram members arrested in failed Lagos attack

Eight suspected Boko Haram members have been arrested in connection with plans to attack facilities in Lagos, the army said at the weekend.

The insurgents made attempts about two weeks ago to attack one of the universities in the state, but operatives of the 81 Division foiled the attack.

Four persons directly involved in the botched plan were arrested and immediately whisked to the Army Headquarters in Abuja for further investigation.

It was gathered that four other suspected members of the terrorist group were arrested within that period. All eight suspects allegedly confessed their membership of Boko Haram.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division Maj.-Gen. Olu Irefin, said the eight suspects had been transferred to Abuja.

He assured residents of Lagos and Ogun States that there was no cause for alarm, adding that there was solid security architecture in place.

The GOC said Exercise Crocodile Smile IV had kicked off.

He said: “We have started on the background. We have gone for simulation with all the security agencies involved in the Exercise.

“The exercise proper would kill off on November 19. It was supposed to start on November 11 but was shifted because of the NA’s Small Arms Firing Exercise holding between November 11 and 15 at Ibadan.

“There is no cause for alarm within 81 Division’s area of responsibility. We have been on top of our game on this Boko Haram issue. We are not sleeping and the people are assured of their safety throughout this period and beyond.

“Citizens can go about their lawful duties without panic because security agencies are doing a lot to protect them.”

Also, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Zubairu Muazu, said there was no cause for alarm, adding that adequate security was in place.

“Lagos is safe. There is no Boko Haram scare and the people should not be afraid. We are not sleeping,” he said.