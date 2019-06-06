78-yr-old Mother of Ex-Bayelsa Lawmaker Killed by Kidnappers

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on 78-yr-old Mother of Ex-Bayelsa Lawmaker Killed by Kidnappers

Kidnappers have killed the 78-year-old mother of Kate Owoko, a former member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly.

The hoodlums were said to have dumped the remains of the lawmaker’s mother at the bank of Amassoma River, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area in the state.

Sources say the victim was kidnapped on April 18 at her residence in Amassoma, the community of late former Governor of Bayelsa, Diepreye Alamieyeiseigha.

The kidnappers were said to have held their ailing victim for about two months following disagreements with her family members over the ransom.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Butswat Asinim, confirmed the development, saying their men were making efforts to free the aged woman before her body was discovered at the waterside.

Asinim said the police would intensify efforts to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

