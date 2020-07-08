774,000 Jobs: Keyamo, Senate cross swords again

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, insists that the Constitution empowers his office to supervise the execution of the Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government.

Keyamo stated this in an interview with newsmen, after the Senate Committee on Labour called for a new proposal to implement the project.

The Senate had directed the Director-General of National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr Nasiru Mohammed, to present a new proposal for the programme’s implementation, insisting the NDE must implement the programme and not the Ministry.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, had also at the meeting apologised to the Senate on the ministry’s behalf, noting that Keyamo’s position on the project was not sacrosanct.

But Keyamo has doubled own, saying: “The distinguished members of the National Assembly, I believe, are the lawmakers and they desire to comply strictly with the provisions of the law.

“But now, it is important that all of you and all Nigerians should go back and read the NDE Act.

“You can see that the whole struggle today is about how to bypass me in the execution of this programme.

“With the provision of the law, I don’t know how they are going to go about that.

“I have to go back to my principal, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who gives directives.

“By provision of Section 2 (3) of the NDE Act, I am the Chairman of the board of the NDE. So, when you say NDE should go back and bring their plan, it will come back to me because I am still the Chairman of the NDE.

“Also, if you look at Section 15 of the NDE Act, the Minister may give directive of a general nature to the NDE. In other words, you cannot even do a work plan without coming back to the Minister.

“Again, the third point is that by virtue of my appointment as Minister, the President gave a directive in October 2019 that I should go and supervise generally the activities of the NDE

“So, I have quoted the position of the law and the presidential mandate in this regard.

“The fourth point is that beyond the general mandate, the President specifically instructed me by memo in May for me to go and supervise the preparation and execution of this project.

“The last and the most important is that, according to Section 16(1) of the NDE Act, by the instruction of the Presidency, an inter-ministerial committee has already proposed that a local committee must drive this selection process.

“We cannot stay here in Abuja and select 1,000 persons per local government.

“So, if you look at Section 15(1), it says the Minister shall constitute committees for the NDE.

“The NDE Director-General has no such powers to constitute committees by law.

“So, when you say `go back and do your work plan and come’, are you telling the Director-General to break the law? Are you telling him to disobey his appointee which is the President?

“Are you telling the Director-General to disobey his immediate boss which is the Minister?

“That is where we are on this issue. So, I will go back to my employer, which is the President. The president will give directives.”

Keyamo said the directives by the National Assembly as to the execution of the project were not binding on him, even as the NDE boss claimed the job is the sole responsibility of his agency.

