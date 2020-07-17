774,000 Jobs: Buhari meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was held to resolve the dispute trailing the Federal Government’s 774,000 for unemployed Nigerians.

The National Assembly had earlier this month suspended recruitment into the jobs following a disagreement with the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on the modalities for the exercise.

In a chat with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Lawan warned that the National Assembly would no longer tolerate conduct inimical to the cordial relationship with the executive.

He maintained that the current National Assembly enjoyed a cordial relationship with the executive arm of government, and this should be reflected in the conduct of appointees.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

