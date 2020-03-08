70 trapped in collapsed building used for coronavirus quarantine

A hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine centre in China has collapsed, leaving 70 people trapped inside the building.

Around 70 people were trapped after a hotel collapsed in China’s eastern Fujian province on Saturday evening, officials said.

Xinjia Hotel collapsed around 7:30 pm Saturday and around 23 people had been rescued by 9:00 pm, according to a Quanzhou city government statement.

The 80-room hotel was recently converted to a quarantine facility for people who had recent contact with coronavirus patients, the People’s Daily state newspaper reported.

State news agency Xinhua said rescue efforts were ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

