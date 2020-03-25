70 soldiers killed in Boko Haram ambush

No fewer than 70 Nigerian soldiers were killed in a Boko Haram ambush in Borno State during the week, Reuters reports.

According to the news agency, the attackers used rocket-propelled grenades and other heavy weaponry in the attack in the village of Gorgi late on Monday.

A source who spoke to Reuters said injured soldiers were brought to the capital city of Maiduguri, while the bodies of the dead were brought to Maimalari military hospital.

Military spokesman Col Sagir Musa confirmed there was an attack, but declined to share other details.

The attack deals a crippling blow to the military’s fight against Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the restive region.

