7 Policemen feared killed in Kaduna

At least seven policemen were feared killed on Sunday in a ghastly auto crash on Kaduna-Zaria highway.

Eyewitnesses said the crash occurred around 4:30pm, close to Jaji Military Cantonment, when a speeding 18-seater bus conveying policemen somersaulted. It is not yet clear what led to the incident.

TheNation reports that the policemen were heading towards Zaria from Kaduna when the accident happened.

An eyewitness said, “It was a terrible accident because I counted about seven bodies of policemen in the middle of the road. Two were seriously injured while others survived.”

Public spokesman ASP Muhammed Jalige told journalists that they had sent teams of policemen to the scene to find out what really happened.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

