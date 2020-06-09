7 Nigerians nabbed in Vietnam for $5.2m Fraud

Seven Nigerians have been nabbed in Vietnam for allegedly duping people of more than $5.2 million.

They were arrested alongside four Vietnamese suspects, according to a Vietnam-based news website, VN Express.

The newspaper quoted Vietnamese police as saying, “the arrests were the result of investigations triggered by a complaint made in late April by a woman in Hue Town in central Vietnam.”

The woman reportedly told the police that she’d been scammed online by a foreigner and ended up losing VND3.9 billion ($168,000).

In tracing the money, the police discovered it had been transferred into different bank accounts and withdrawn from different Automated Teller Machines in Ho Chi Minh City.

“After more than 15 days of investigation in HCMC, the police of Thua Thien – Hue Province arrested three Nigerians: Ugochukwu Nnaemeka, 24; Stanley Umed, 29; and Nnaka Frankline, 36. They also arrested three Vietnamese citizens: Ngo Hai Nghi, 24; Vu Ai Linh, 24; and Dao Dang Vu, 33,” it said.

Using testimony collected from victims, the police found and arrested Pham Ngoc Duy, who claimed to have bought bank accounts that he sold to the gang for VND7-8 million ($301-344) each.

