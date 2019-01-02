7 Killed, Vehicles Burnt as Herdsmen Raid Plateau Again

No fewer than seven persons were feared killed in a fresh attack on Nding Susut village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The suspected herdsmen stormed the village on New Year’s eve, killing the seven residents and setting over 300 houses ablaze in renewed attacks on the north-central state.

ChannelsTV reports that several vehicles and motorcycles, as well as farm produce, were also set ablaze in the devastating attack.

It’s been a hellish Christmas for villages in Plateau north as four persons were killed and three others injured in an ambush at Gwom Nding Village of Fan District in the same LG on December 30.

This comes after the Operation Safe Haven Military Task Force in the state began returning Internally Displaced Persons from the camps to their villages in the hope of the return of lasting peace in the state.