7 Killed in accident involving Obaseki’s Convoy

At least seven persons were killed in an accident involving the convoy of Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, on Saturday.

The crash took place near Ehor village along the Benin-Ekpoma highway. It reportedly involved a head-on collision between an Audi 80 car conveying the deceased victims – five adults and two children – and a Toyota Hilux van where protocol officers of the Edo state government house were.

The protocol officers were reportedly heading for Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, where the governor was supposed to attend a convocation ceremony.

Danmallam Mohammed, commissioner of police in Edo, confirmed the incident but refused to go into details.

However, Anthony Oko, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Edo, said the two children died on their way to the hospital.

He said all occupants of the Audi car died while driver of the Hilux van had injuries.