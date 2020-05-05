7 killed as gunmen besiege Plateau communities

At least seven persons were killed in Plateau State over the weekend by yet to be identified gunmen.

The latest killings occurred in Naraguta, Shimilang and Kwal villages in Jos North, Mangu and Bassa Local Government Areas respectively.

ThisDay reports that at Naraguta, Mallam Ali Shekara, an astute miner, was shot dead by gunmen at his residence at about 7:30 pm on Sunday.

A resident of the community said Shekara was an easy going man who would not ordinarily get himself into trouble, wondering how he became a victim of the assailants.

At Shimilang, Mr. Michael Daya, a father of two, was shot dead in his Irish potatoes farm where he had gone to inspect his crops in the early hours of Monday.

A villager, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen were daring to have attacked Shimilang, a community in the neighbourhood of Mangu divisional police station

At Kwal, four young men, who had visited a neighbouring village, were returning in the late hours on Sunday when they were ambushed and shot dead by gunmen.

Another victim in Miango town of the same Bassa Local Government Area, Mr. Abdullahi Yusuf, was also shot dead in his sleep at his residence on Sunday evening when some gunmen broke into his house.

The state police command has yet to confirm the string of killings, which is the latest in the besieged north-central state.

