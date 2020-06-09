7 IPOB members arrested

Seven members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been reportedly arrested by a combined team of security agencies in Aba, Abia State.

The arrest comes after IPOB members, numbering over 100, reportedly took to the streets of Aba on Monday in peaceful protest of what they described as the killing of Christians and Biafrans in the country.

Sources say the protest took off from the popular Ala Oji Flyover in Ugwunagbo Local Government Area and later terminated at SAMECK junction of Ariaria International Market.

Unconfirmed report had it that one of the leaders of the protesters, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, was among those arrested.

It is understood that there was heavy shooting by the security agencies in an attempt to disperse the protesters with some of the IPOB members injured.

But a military source debunked the report, saying they were only there to maintain peace and disperse the protesters peacefully.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police, CP Janet Agbede, confirmed the arrest of the protesters but couldn’t confirm their number

“I am aware that some IPOB members were arrested, but I don’t know the actual number. They will be bringing them to Umuahia (Police Headquarters) tomorrow. By tomorrow, I will have the exact number of those arrested,” she stated.

The protest comes a day after the presidency accused the separatist group of waging war on the Nigerian state from abroad.

