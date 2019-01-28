7 Football Fans Kidnapped as Gunmen Storm Zamfara Viewing Centre

The routine act of going to a viewing centre to watch football turned tragic Saturday when gunmen stormed a viewing centre in Birnin Magaji town of Birnin Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State and kidnapped seven football lovers.

The proprietor of the viewing centre, Sanusi Iliyasu Ishie, said the abductors, numbering about 20, struck around 10:00pm, WuzupNaija writes.

He added that the abductors parked some distance away from the centre and demanded the whereabouts of the operator, asking, “Is this Sanusi Viewing Centre?”

“Myself and the people around answered them in the affirmative because we mistook them for security operatives,” Sanusi said.

He said the gunmen held him hostage and broke into the viewing centre and began picking people indiscriminately.

“When the viewers realised that they were under siege, they started scampering out of the centre, screaming for help in panic. At the end, they picked seven of the viewers trying to escape,” he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Zamfara State Command, SP Muhammad Shehu, said the Command was already after the Bandits.

“The Command has sent its rescue-and-search team headed by the Area Commander to that effect,” he said.

Zamfara has been under siege by armed bandits over the past year, with many killed, communities sacked and farmsteads ransacked.