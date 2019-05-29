7 Die in Accident Involving Dangote Truck in Jos

A fatal accident has occurred on the Hawan – Kibo – Jos road involving a truck with registration number BSA214XA, and a Toyota Hiace bus marked BSA453XJ.

The accident, which occurred on Tuesday evening, claimed seven lives, leaving six persons severely injured, sources say.

The truck belongs to Dangote Company while the bus was from God’s Time is the Best Transport company in Jos.

An eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, said that the brake of the truck failed and the driver lost control, crashing into the oncoming bus.

The eyewitness also said that the truck was speeding when the brake failed, resulting in the fatal incident.

Mr Andrew Bala, the Public Education Officer of the Plateau Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the incident, saying the 13 victims involved in the accident were all adults, consisting of 10 males and three females.

He said FRSC personnel mobilised to the scene for rescue operations, and the injured were moved for immediate medical attention while the bodies of those that died were deposited at the mortuary.

“The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at Salama hospital, Gidan-Waya, while the bodies of those who died were deposited at the morgue of General Hospital, Kafachan, all in Kaduna State,” he said.