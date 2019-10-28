6th AFRIMMA Awards: Check out the Full List of Winners

The sixth edition of the annual African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) was held yesterday in Dallas, Texas.
Check out the list of artistes who took at least one plaque home at the event, as shared by Nollymania:
Best Male East Africa – Ommy Dimpoz – Tanzania
Best Female East Africa – Akothee – Kenya
Best Male Southern Africa – Master KG – South Africa
Best Male Central Africa – Fally Ipupa – Congo
Best African Group – Toofan – Togo
Best Newcomer – Zlatan – Nigeria
Artist of the Year – Burna Boy – Nigeria
Best Rap Act – Phyno – Nigeria
Song of the Year – Killing Dem by Burna Boy/Zlatan
Best African DJ USA – Dj Poison Ivy – Kenya
AFRIMMA Video of the Year – Dumebi by Rema
Best Francophone – Dj Arafat – Ivory Coast
Radio/TV Personality of the Year – Willy Tuva – Kenya