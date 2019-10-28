6th AFRIMMA Awards: Check out the Full List of Winners

The sixth edition of the annual African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) was held yesterday in Dallas, Texas.

Check out the list of artistes who took at least one plaque home at the event, as shared by Nollymania:

Best Male East Africa – Ommy Dimpoz – Tanzania

Best Female East Africa – Akothee – Kenya

Best Male Southern Africa – Master KG – South Africa

Best Male Central Africa – Fally Ipupa – Congo

Best African Group – Toofan – Togo

Best Newcomer – Zlatan – Nigeria

Artist of the Year – Burna Boy – Nigeria

Best Rap Act – Phyno – Nigeria

Song of the Year – Killing Dem by Burna Boy/Zlatan

Best African DJ USA – Dj Poison Ivy – Kenya

AFRIMMA Video of the Year – Dumebi by Rema

Best Francophone – Dj Arafat – Ivory Coast

Radio/TV Personality of the Year – Willy Tuva – Kenya