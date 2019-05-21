6th Afrima Opens Entry Submission of Songs and Videos for 2019 Awards

The 6th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has officially opened its online portal, www.afrima.org [1] for submission of songs and videos between the period of May 15 and August 2, 2019.

Following the unveiling of the calendar of events for the 6th annual All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA on Monday, May 13 by the African Union Commission, AUC, at the African Union Headquarters, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the entry submission process opens to African music artistes living on the continent or abroad as well as producers, record label owners, recording companies, video directors, DeeJays and choreographers/dancers and unrecorded artistes.

A song or video to qualify for submission must be produced or released within the year, August 1, 2018 to August 2, 2019. The artistic works must be uploaded via an audio or video format, using download URL links to YouTube or SoundCloud platforms, and must be submitted in any of the 36 AFRIMA categories, comprising of 10 Regional and 26 Continental categories relevant to the genre or style of music on the online submission portal. Winners in the 36 categories to take home 23.9 carat plated AFRIMA trophy.

