6th AFRIMA Awards: Check Out the Winners

The 6th Afrima Awards was held last night at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.
The event was hosted by South African Entertainment Diva, Pearl Thusi and British-Congolese, Eddie Kadi.
Check out some of the winners below:
2Baba forever a Legend.
He recieved a Special Recognition earlier today at the #AFRIMAWARDS
The #6thAFRIMA happening tonight. pic.twitter.com/qkZR5HgVE5
And @nadianakai becomes the Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa at the #6thAFRIMA #AFRIMAWARDS #AFRIMA2019#FeelAfrica pic.twitter.com/O3FCweAMBp
And @Nikita_Kering picks up her trophy again! African superstar @ 17 years of age… An inspiration!#6thAFRIMA #AFRIMAWARDS #6thAFRIMA pic.twitter.com/2sZ7RdTqfn
Director Kenny, Winner For Best Video Director Of The Year #6thAFRIMA pic.twitter.com/S5iSsTqQUv
#6thAFRIMA Legend of The Year ~ AWILO LOGOMBA
#AFRIMA2019 pic.twitter.com/FaDRshwGFF
I'm super excited about this!!!@joeboyofficial wins Best AFRICAN/Group/ Duo in African Pop. Congratulations!🍾🍾🍾#6thAFRIMA #AFRIMA2019 #AFRIMAWARDS pic.twitter.com/e3RNuxYxgy
Congratulations to the Best African rapper / lyricist Nasty C from South Africa picked up by manager #6thAFRIMA #AFRIMA2019 #AFRIMAWARDS pic.twitter.com/gCUSry8Yn7
Congrats baby boy @DJSPINALL
Best African DJ🙇♀️💎❤#6thAFRIMA #AFRIMA2019 #AFRIMAWARDS https://t.co/IwpKDlbgui
