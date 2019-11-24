6th AFRIMA Awards: Check Out the Winners

The 6th Afrima Awards was held last night at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

The event was hosted by South African Entertainment Diva, Pearl Thusi and British-Congolese, Eddie Kadi.

Check out some of the winners below:

2Baba forever a Legend. He recieved a Special Recognition earlier today at the #AFRIMAWARDS The #6thAFRIMA happening tonight. pic.twitter.com/qkZR5HgVE5 — #6thAFRIMA (@AFRIMAWARDS) November 24, 2019

Director Kenny, Winner For Best Video Director Of The Year #6thAFRIMA pic.twitter.com/S5iSsTqQUv — SPLASHFM 105.5 (@SplashFM1055) November 23, 2019

Congratulations to the Best African rapper / lyricist Nasty C from South Africa picked up by manager #6thAFRIMA #AFRIMA2019 #AFRIMAWARDS pic.twitter.com/gCUSry8Yn7 — Happyboy. (@kvngdami) November 24, 2019