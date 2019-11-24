6th AFRIMA Awards: Check Out the Winners

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on 6th AFRIMA Awards: Check Out the Winners

The 6th Afrima Awards was held last night at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

The event was hosted by South African Entertainment Diva, Pearl Thusi and British-Congolese, Eddie Kadi.

Check out some of the winners below:

Related Posts

Funnybone Says He Wishes to Marry a Woman Like His Mum But Can’t find Her ‘Breed’

November 23, 2019

Justin Hartley Files for Divorce From Wife Chrishell Stause After Two Years of Marriage

November 23, 2019

Super Eagles Star Etebo Karo Welcomes Daughter With Wife

November 23, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *