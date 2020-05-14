6ix9ine’s Babymama, Sara Molina, Drags Rapper Future for Filth

Future had a lot to say about babymamas, and this triggered a reaction from 6ix9ine’s babymama, Sara Molina, who is never afraid to speak her mind.

The drama started after Sara was spotted with rapper Rich the Kid, and while 6ix9ine taunted her about it, Future thought it was wise to also hop on the app and shoot a diss at the young woman.

“Dey using baby mommas as props now,” he tweeted, adding, “She belongs to the streets. Let the streets cover her tab.”

Dey using nighas baby momma as props now💀 young nighas TURNT #VERYPROUDOFU — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 13, 2020

She belong to the streets — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 13, 2020

Let the streets cover her tab. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 13, 2020

And Sara burned him.

“With 9 baby mommas, Sir, you are more that streets for me,” she roasted him. And this comes mere days after a DNA test ordered by the court confirmed that Future is the father of model, Eliza Reign’s daughter.

Check out the roast below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

