6ix9ine’s Babymama, Sara Molina, Drags Rapper Future for Filth

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on 6ix9ine’s Babymama, Sara Molina, Drags Rapper Future for Filth

Future had a lot to say about babymamas, and this triggered a reaction from 6ix9ine’s babymama, Sara Molina, who is never afraid to speak her mind.

The drama started after Sara was spotted with rapper Rich the Kid, and while 6ix9ine taunted her about it, Future thought it was wise to also hop on the app and shoot a diss at the young woman.

“Dey using baby mommas as props now,” he tweeted, adding, “She belongs to the streets. Let the streets cover her tab.”

And Sara burned him.

“With 9 baby mommas, Sir, you are more that streets for me,” she roasted him. And this comes mere days after a DNA test ordered by the court confirmed that Future is the father of model, Eliza Reign’s daughter.

Check out the roast below:

, ,

Related Posts

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga & More’s Data Reportedly Stolen By Hackers

May 14, 2020

Son of Music Boss Andre Harrell Mourns Him: “You’re Still My Superhero”

May 14, 2020

Rihanna Replies Fans Who Are Asking for the Album: “I Lost It”

May 14, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *