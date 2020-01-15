Complex is reporting that rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine wishes to serve his remaining sentence at home because of safety concerns.

Per the outlet, they obtained legal documents in which the rapper’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro requests that his client serve the remainder of his sentence under home confinement or in a community correctional facility. Apparently, 6ix9ine fears that the Blood gang members that are housed with him that may try to harm him for his involvement in exposing several peopled tied to the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods.

The document said:

“As a result of Hernandez’s cooperation with the government against multiple gang members with the Bloods, Hernandez’s safety is still, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, seriously at risk,” the docs read. “Given the significant and ongoing threat to Hernandez’s safety as a result of his past and potential future cooperation, the government has filed papers which force Hernandez to remain incarcerated at a private jail in an effort to secure his safety. However, even at the private jail, Hernandez is still housed with various members of the Bloods.”

The rapper was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of supervised release last month. The 13 months he has already spent behind bars would count as time served. His attorney Lance Lazzaro believes he could be released as early as July. He will also be required to pay a $35,000 fine and complete 300 hours of community service.