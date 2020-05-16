6ix9ine Threatens to Expose Rappers Who Collaborated With the Police

6ix9ine has been working so hard to clear his name ever since he got released from jail early.

Recall that the rapper testified against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods during his trial for his federal racketeering and firearm case back in 2019. This offended many people, but the rapper now says he had a good reason for ratting his friends out.

Per XXL, just before he was arrested in 2018, he was kidnapped by Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member Anthony “Harv” Ellison, which was pointed out in video footage showed during 6ix9ine’s trial. Tekashi, who also testified against Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack at the time, alleged that Ellison and Mack robbed him for his jewelry after they drove him to the home where the mother of his child was living.

Days ago, he dropped a new song, GOOBA, and also took to his Instagram to explain why he snitched on the gang members.

Now, he says that there are other rappers who apparently worked with the police. “Should I tell you guys what rappers snitched,” he wrote on his Instagram adding, “because they told me everything when I started.”

Will he eventually spill the gist?

Check out his post below:

