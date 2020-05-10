6ix9ine Relocates After a Fan Leaked His Home Address on Social Media

6ix9ine has changed address after his next door neighbour spotted him taking a photo outside his outside and shared the video on social media, putting the rapper in danger.

Recall that the rapper is still completing the rest of his sentence under house arrest. Two days ago, he dropped his first music video, GOOBA, which smacked him right back to the spotlight. But things went downhill when he shared a photo of himself holding stacks of money and an expensive wristwatch, with a caption that said: “Describe me in one word.”

Speaking with TMZ, his 6ix9ine’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro, said 6ix9ine would be moving to a new location for security reasons and that the federal government was aware of the move.

Fans are wishing him well.

