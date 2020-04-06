6ix9ine is Back on Instagram After Prison Release, Trolling

6ix9ine is back doing what he knows best: trolling.

The rapper who was released from prison early amid concerns over possibly developing serious complications if he were to contract COVID-19, has now taken over his Instagram.

Yesterday, he commented on a post by The Shade Room titled “Los Angeles’ Mayor Is Offering ‘Rewards’ For Snitching On Businesses Violating The City’s Stay-At-Home Order.”

“Coming to the rescue,” said the rapper who actually snitched on his friends for a lighter prison sentence.

6ix9ine told authorities the inner workings of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, specifically, the conduct of two of its members, Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack. The rapper was facing anywhere from 47 years to life behind bars if he chose to not cooperate with prosecutors, and was convicted on the numerous charges he faced.

Well, he was sentenced to 24 months, but the judge took into account the 13 months he had already served while awaiting his sentencing. He was expected to be released in August, but was set free last week and placed on house arrest.

Now, he is back trolling.

