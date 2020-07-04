6ix9ine Drops Spanish-Language ‘Yaya’ With New Music Video:

6ix9ine is back with another possible hit song.

The rapper released his new song “Yaya” Friday; the party-ready track sees him rapping and singing in Spanish, which is so different from the previous English-language singles he’s dropped this year after his early release from prison.

The vibrant music video was filmed while 6ix9ine remains on house arrest and not much social distancing happened between him and the women. “THIS IS THE BEST ONE I DID SO FAR,” he teased on Thursday, saying, “WE BREAKING THE INTERNET PARAAAAA MI GENTE LATINAAAAAAAAAAA LATINO AMERICA !!!!”

“Yaya” follows the rapper’s recent singles “Gooba” and “Trollz,” the latter of which was released with Nicki Minaj and went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June.

Watch the “Yaya” music video below.

