6ix9ine Drags Meek Mill & Co. for Filth Over Snitching Drama

6ix9ine is back again ruffling the right feathers to get everyone talking.

Last night the rapper and Nicki Minaj dropped their new song, Trolls, and to give the song all the attention it deserves, he took to his Instagram Live to talk with some 800, 0000 viewers about his repertoire as a snitch, and to also call out rappers who have a problem with him.

“The world is full of hate right now … I’ma show you a lot of things right now,” he said. “I’ma show you how this rap game is full of liars. I’ma show you how this rap game full of rats … I’ma show you how the rap game really works … The rap game don’t want you to know certain stuff. I’ma expose the rap game right now, ’cause I got facts.”

He then turned his direction to Meek Mill, who has criticised 6ix9ine for cooperating with federal investigators. “I’ma start with Meek Mill … I’m not clout chasing. I have more followers than you,” he began, before name-dropping Roc Nation executive Desiree Perez.

6ix9ine shared a a 2015 Daily News article that talked about Perez cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration. He pointed to the following paragraph:

The story that spooked Dash revealed how Perez, the wife of longtime Jay Z wingman Juan Perez, became a cooperating witness for the DEA in the 1990s. After her 1994 arrest for possession of 35 kilos of cocaine, Perez struck a deal with the feds, agreeing to wear hidden wires to record her meetings with major cocaine traffickers. Her undercover informant work won her courtroom praise from federal prosecutors after she helped them break up major drug deals in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

6ix9ine then showed his followers several photos in which Meek was spotted with Perez, arguing that this proof of Meek’s hypocrisy.

“Meek Mill, you can’t pick and choose who you want to call rats. This is public information … Sir, you know,” he said. “Ever since Nicki left you, you are a nobody … Did you forget who you was? I forgot what Drake said, what did Drake say? ‘Was that your tour or your girl’s tour?'”

6ix9ine Puts Meek Mill And Jay z On Blast For Hanging With A Snitch pic.twitter.com/mE2EDcLbRJ — M2M RECORDS (@m2mrecordings) June 12, 2020

He then went on to drag Future, who recently shared an Instagram story that read: “I believe if u hang with a snitch u a snitch and deserve to die.”

6ix9ine suggested Future, who has collaborated and toured with Meek, was a fraud who didn’t “take care of your kids.”

“You rap about molly, percs, all this shit, never got locked up for no drug offense. Ever,” he said. “… You say, if you hang out with a rat, you’re a rat. So what does that make you? ‘Cause you hang out with these n***as.”

He then slammed Future and Meek’s ability to release a solo record that was hit, claiming they each needed Drake.

“Before I became a rat, I did it on my own. Think about that,” he said, referring to his success prior to his prison sentence. “So if you’re chilling with a rat makes you a rat … you’re a fucking rat.”

He also insisted that Snoop Dogg was a snitch:

Tekashi 6ix9ine pulls up an interview of Suge saying Snoop will never go to prison because apparently he snitches 👀👀🤯😳 pic.twitter.com/288CYhMh2u — Quarantine Radio🎙 (@quarantinelives) June 12, 2020

What do you think?

