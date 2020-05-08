6ix9ine took to his Instagram live Friday after debuting the video for his new record “Gobba,” to address being labeled as a snitch.

Recall that the rapper testified against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods during his trial for his federal racketeering and firearm case back in 2019. This offended many people, but the rapper now says he had a good reason for ratting his friends out.

Per XXL, just before he was arrested in 2018, he was kidnapped by Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member Anthony “Harv” Ellison, which was pointed out in video footage showed during 6ix9ine’s trial. Tekashi, who also testified against Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack at the time, alleged that Ellison and Mack robbed him for his jewelry after they drove him to the home where the mother of his child was living.

Addressing this in his, Tekashi said:

“I’m sorry to my fans because they don’t deserve. To my family to my mother my family don’t deserve that and I’m sorry but y’all not gon’ break me down like if I did something wrong. Listen, I snitched I ratted but who was I supposed to be loyal to? If you can’t be loyal to me out here in the free world and you fucking my baby mom while I’m out on tour making money for all of us you back at home sleeping with my baby mom and then I get kidnapped then you try to kill me. If you can’t be loyal to me out here in the free world. What makes you think if I would have held it down you wouldn’t violate me in the prison. Stab me up, poke me up in my neck.”

He continued:

“You know why people so mad?. Cause they thought it was over for me. They counted me out. Oh, yo, you ratted…it’s over for you. Y’all could never. Y’all could never cooperate with the government and come back. Y’all could never do that. I’m a living legend at the age of 24 years old.”

Watch his video below:

6ix9ine addresses snitching pic.twitter.com/GHtjUr2w0R — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 8, 2020

His livestream, which reached 2 millions viewers, comes days after the rapper teased his return to the rap game.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

