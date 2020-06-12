6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj Share Video for New Song “TROLLZ”

Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine have finally dropped their new son, “TROLLZ,” and it arrives with an accompanying music video.

Recall that the duo previously collaborated on the song “FEFE” alongside Murda Beatz. The song was included on the tracklist for 6ix9ine’s debut DUMMY BOY as well as the tracklist for the digital edition of Nicki’s Queen.

After sharing the latest music video, Nicki took to her Instagram Live to address the drama surrounding the release of “TROLLZ,” and she also talked about how rappers shouldn’t be calling out other rappers for snitching.

