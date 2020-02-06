6G speeds to reach 8,000 times of 5G

With the world still getting the hang of 5G, China is already a step ahead, looking towards the sixth generation (6G).

The foundations are already laid, and in the opinion of some experts, 6G speed could reach one terabyte per second, or approximately 8,000 times the speed of 5G.

In theory, 6G networks can offer speed of up to one terabyte per second, or 8,000 gigabits per second, according to Dr. Mahyar Shirvanimoghaddam, of the University of Sydney.

These flows would open the door to entirely new types of uses and revolutionise the relationships humans have with technology.

The 6G era could, for example, offer new perspectives in terms of brain-computer interfaces. For example, it would be possible to use devices “via our brain,” he said.

To this end, the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology recently launched preparatory work for the development of the future network.

China has also set up two working groups to oversee research around 6G. One of the groups is made up of executives from the sector ministries concerned. They are responsible for supporting the efforts of the second group, which is purely technical. The latter includes about 37 experts from universities, research institutes, and technology companies.

As for the daily use of the Internet, and to put that into perspective, broadcasting Netflix in the highest definition requires 56 gigabits of data per hour. With 6G, you would be able to download just over 142 hours of high-quality video every second.

However, as things stand, researchers still have to remove significant obstacles to achieve this goal.

For the specialist, 6G speed would require significant improvement in “materials science, computer architecture, chip design, and energy use.

“We must think about sustainable ways to supply all these devices without the risk of burning the Earth,” Shirvanimoghaddam said.

Though the first steps of 6G are in plans for 2030, the work starts now.