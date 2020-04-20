68-yr-old woman delivers twins in Lagos

In what can only be described as a modern day miracle, a 68-year-old woman was successfully delivered of a set of twins following an IVF conception at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba.

Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, LUTH Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), told newsmen on Sunday that it was the woman’s first pregnancy.

Adeyemo said that she was delivered on April 14 through an elective Caesarean section, at 37 weeks gestation.

He said that the IVF and embryo transfer were done at a facility outside LUTH.

Adeyemo further said that the woman was, thereafter, referred to LUTH at early gestation and was subsequently managed till she was delivered.

“This is the first in LUTH, Nigeria and Africa,” he said, adding that both the mother and the babies were doing fine.