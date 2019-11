Congratulations to Burna Boy!

The Nigerian superstar has just been nominated for the Best World music Album category for his iconic album, African Giant which, deservedly, made him a global name.

He is nominated alongside the following artists:

Altin Gün, for Gece Bokanté & Metropole Orkest, conducted by Jules Buckley, for What Heat Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet, for Fanm D’ayiti Angelique Kidjo, for Celia